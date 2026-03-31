Mumbai: Man Bites Off Samosa Seller's Finger After Dispute Over Payment Method In Malad

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Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported from Malad, a dispute over payment for a snack escalated into a brutal assault, with a man allegedly biting off a food stall owner’s middle finger. The accused has been taken into police custody, while the injured shopkeeper is undergoing treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Harivansh Singh, who runs a snack stall at Shivaji Chowk in Malad. According to a report by NDTV Marathi, the incident took place on Saturday night when the accused, identified as Laximdhar Mallik, visited the stall and ordered a samosa and a cutlet.

After finishing his food, Mallik reportedly informed the staff that he would make the payment online. However, Singh’s son, who was present at the stall, insisted on cash payment, which led to a verbal altercation. Eyewitness accounts suggest that Mallik became aggressive during the argument and began abusing the staff, creating a tense situation at the eatery.

Sensing the situation escalating, Singh intervened in an attempt to calm the accused and resolve the dispute. However, the intervention appeared to further enrage Mallik. In a sudden and violent turn of events, he allegedly grabbed Singh’s hand and bit off his middle finger. He is also reported to have attempted to bite his other fingers during the assault, leaving the shopkeeper severely injured and in shock.

The incident created panic in the area, with staff members and bystanders stepping in to restrain the accused. Mallik was eventually overpowered, following which the police were alerted.

Singh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable, though he has sustained significant injuries to his hand.

The incident has once again highlighted how minor disputes can spiral into extreme violence, raising concerns over public safety and anger management in everyday situations.

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