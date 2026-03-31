Mumbai News: BMC Admits Pedestrian Policy Violation In A Ward Aspirational Toilet Project After BJP Protest, Proposes Pathway Fix

BMC faces criticism in Colaba as report concedes lapses in pedestrian planning for aspirational toilets | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 31: Days after protests by BJP corporators against the aspirational toilets in A Ward, a BMC report submitted to the state government has admitted violations of its own “pedestrian-first” policy and proposed ensuring adequate pedestrian space.

In its report submitted to the Urban Development Department, which was later submitted to the state legislature, the BMC has stated that it has proposed pedestrian pathways ranging from 0.9 metres to 1.5 metres at the aspirational toilet located opposite Lion Gate. The report also mentions that a 2-metre-wide pedestrian pathway is available at K.B. Patil Road near the High Court.

Narwekar alleges policy violation

“Proposing the pedestrian pathway after I raised the issue is an admission by the BMC that it did not adhere to the pedestrian-first policy and blatantly violated it without showing any concern for citizens in the area,” said Colaba corporator Makarand Narwekar, who led the protest last week.

Narwekar said, “There is no 2-metre-wide pedestrian pathway available at that location. I dare the BMC to show it; otherwise, we will be compelled to explore other possible avenues. We remain committed to ensuring that citizens get adequate pedestrian pathways.”

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Earlier concerns over aspirational toilets

In July 2025, BJP leaders, including the party's city president MLA Ameet Satam, had raised concerns about various irregularities in the construction of aspirational toilets. Later, Industries Minister Uday Samant announced in the assembly that construction of all aspirational toilets would be stayed pending an inquiry to be completed within 30 days.

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