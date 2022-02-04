Mumbai: Man battling depression dies by suicide in Lokhandwala

44-year-old Lokhandwala-based man died by suicide on Thursday by jumping off the terrace floor of the seven-storied Aashirward building in Andheri (W). The deceased, identified as Ranvir Singh took the extreme step at around 3 pm.

The Oshiwara Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are probing the case.According to police sources, Singh, an employee of a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), was allegedly seeking treatment for depression.

An official said that Singh's family was unaware when he left the flat. The security guard of the building learnt about the incident when he heard a loud thud and informed the others as well as the police. While Singh was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead before admission. The police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and did not find any foul play. Singh is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old college-going son.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:00 AM IST