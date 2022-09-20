Mumbai: Man attacks brother and mother over demand for money

A 54-year-old man attacked his own mother and brother over a demand for cash. The accused, after a heated argument for money the day before, hit them hard when both of them were deep in sleep in the wee hours of Monday. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

The police have identified the accused as Sunil Bangare (54), a resident of Mathuradas colony, Vakola, Santacruz East.

The Senior Police Inspector, Pradip More, of Vakola police station, explained the incident, "The accused had demanded cash from his younger brother and mother, but they refused to give. Angry with the refusal, he attacked both of them in the wee hours of Monday at 5 am, leaving both of them badly injured. "

As soon as the incident occurred, his brother, Prasad Bangare (43), and mother rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment. Bhangre then registered a complaint against the accused, who was later arrested by the Vakola police.

"The head injury could have been fatal, but fortunately both the victims are in stable condition now," added the officer.

The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder).

