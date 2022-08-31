Indore: Man tries to attack trader, damage shop with sword

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man damaged a shop with a sword in the Choithram Mandi area, under Rajendra Nagar police station, late on Monday after the shop owner refused to give him money for liquor. The accused also tried to attack the shop owner but he managed to save himself. The accused could not be arrested till Tuesday night.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Manish Dawar, the incident took place at the shop of Rohit Gupta near Gate No. 2 at Choithram Mandi around 3 o’clock on Tuesday morning. Rohit and his employee were at the shop when the accused, Lakhan Tanwar, reached there. He was brandishing a sword and demanding money from the shop owner. When Rohit refused to give him any money, the accused attacked him with a sword. Rohit caught his hand and managed to save himself. Later, the accused damaged the goods in the shop with the sword. The employee managed to flee after jumping over the counter after the accused fled from there.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the shop. The police reached the spot and, after investigations, a case was registered against the accused. The police raided many places in search of the accused but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

TI Dawar said the accused had earlier been booked in 2019 for his involvement in a loot case. A team was also sent outside the city to arrest the accused.