Mumbai: Man Assaulted In Powai, Threatened To Pay Money Or Have His Nude Video Leaked On Social Media | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and forced to transfer Rs 30,000 after he went to meet a person he had befriended on the LGBTQ dating application Grindr in Powai.



According to Mumbai Mirror, the Powai police have arrested two accused in the case, while two others remain absconding.



Police said the victim had connected with a person on the dating platform who introduced himself as “Sanskar”. After chatting for some time, the person asked the victim to meet him near the Filterpada BEST circle in Morarji Nagar area of Powai.



Lured To Secluded Spot And Assaulted

According to investigators, when the victim reached the location an unidentified man approached him and guided him towards a forested stretch nearby. Three more men were waiting there.



The group allegedly restrained the victim and assaulted him using their hands and sticks. During the assault, the accused threatened to record a nude video of him and circulate it on social media if he refused to give them money.

Fearing humiliation and further violence, the victim contacted his friends for financial help. One friend transferred Rs 6,000 while another sent Rs 25,000. Police said the accused also forced the victim to transfer Rs 30,000 through UPI to a bank account.



After receiving the money, the group allegedly warned him not to inform anyone or approach the police before allowing him to leave.



Two Accused Arrested, Search On For Others

Following the complaint, Powai police registered a case and arrested two accused identified as Noor Mohammad Javed, 19, and Vighnesh Vilas Gawde, 21. Two other accused are currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace them.

Investigators said the accused had used Grindr, a dating application widely used by members of the LGBTQ community, to lure victims. Police suspect the group created fake profiles to contact users and call them to isolated areas before assaulting or extorting them.



Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

Police said similar incidents have been reported in the city in recent months.

In another case earlier this year in Powai, a man alleged that he was called late at night to meet someone he had connected with on the same dating platform near a bar on Saki Vihar Road. He was allegedly taken to a dark stretch near a pipeline trail where two men searched his belongings and forced him to arrange money through friends.



A comparable incident was reported in Mulund last October where a young man was lured through the app and taken to an abandoned building near an ITI college. The attackers allegedly assaulted him, filmed him partially undressed and robbed him of valuables before fleeing. Three accused were later arrested in that case.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested After 32 Years For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver In 1994

Police Issue Safety Advisory

Police have urged citizens to exercise caution while meeting strangers through online dating platforms and advised users to avoid secluded locations.



Officials also appealed to victims not to hesitate in reporting such incidents so that timely action can be taken against offenders.

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