Mumbai Crime: Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested After 32 Years For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver In 1994

Mumbai, March 12: For over 30 years, an auto-rickshaw driver managed to hide from the police. His luck finally ran out this week.

1994 altercation with BEST bus driver

According to the police, Ashok Gund is 77 years old now. Back in 1994, he got into a fight with a BEST bus driver on the road. The argument turned violent, and Gund allegedly beat up the driver. The police arrested him for hurting a public servant.

Accused disappeared after bail

After his arrest, Gund was released on bail. That is when he disappeared. He stopped going to court and simply vanished. The court then ordered the police to find him and bring him back.

Police track accused after three decades

For years, Gund stayed away. He had moved to Pune and lived there quietly for three decades. But he never forgot his old neighbourhood in Dharakhadi, Dahisar East. He would sometimes return to visit friends.

After the court order, the Dahisar police gathered information about his whereabouts. They kept visiting the area, asking questions and waiting for any information.

Recently, they learned that Gund had been coming back to visit. On March 10, they set up a trap and caught him.

Accused admits role after arrest

Gund was taken to the police station. After 32 long years, he admitted to his role in the 1994 assault. The long wait for justice was finally over.

