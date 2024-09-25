Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stalking, Defaming Medical Student

Representative Image

The Malvani police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stalking a 21-year-old bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery (BHMS) student from Pune college.

According to the police, the victim and the accused Karan Kurade were previously acquainted, but she cut off contact with Karan due to his drug addiction. Despite this, Karan continued to stalk her. Allegedly, he posted old photos and videos on social media to tarnish her image. Upon learning about this, the victim approached the police.

Kurade fled after hearing about the case but was arrested after the police set a trap.