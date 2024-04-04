Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stabbing 2 After Argument Over Street Dog In Mulund West | Representative

Mumbai: The Mulund police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly stabbing two people after one of them asked him not to kick a street dog on Tuesday in the Vaishali Nagar area of Mulund West.

According to the police, a 50-year-old woman was sitting outside her apartment building. The man, Dinesh Borecha, was walking by and allegedly deliberately kicked a street dog twice. Hearing the dog’s cry, the woman asked him why he did that when the dog wasn’t bothering him.

A police official said that the woman was acquainted with the accused, who is said to have a short temper and often turns violent. “They are neighbours and he started arguing with her over the incident. Hearing them argue, the victim’s relatives came down to defend her when Borecha pulled out a pocket knife and went on to attack them,” said an official.

Amid this squabble, Borecha stabbed the woman on her stomach, besides attacking another person. Another of the woman's relatives was also injured. A police patrol vehicle was passing by and noticed the crowd gathered. Subsequently, Borecha was placed under arrest, while the victim and her two relatives were sent to Sion Hospital for treatment.

“All of them are currently out of danger but they are yet to be discharged from the hospital,” said an official, who also added, “During interrogation, the man said he always carries the knife with him for his own safety. However, we found out that he has some mental issues, including those pertaining to anger management.”

He has been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult) and 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman by uttering words or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. He was presented in court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody till April 6.