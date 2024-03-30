Thane Shocker: Youth Brutally Stabbed In Head With Spear Over Trivial Argument In Bhiwandi | Representative Image

Thane: In one of the most shocking incidents that has come to light from Maharashtra's Thane district, an 18 year old young boy identified as Nitin Nagappa Nevle was stabbed brutally in his head with a spear. The incident was reported on Friday 29th March in Parasnath Compund area of Bhiwandi. Three men identified as Shubham Jha, Harsh Mishra, Ganesh Maruti Shinde, along with an unidentified have been arrested in the case. Nitin has been severely injured and is recuperating in a hospital in Thane. Local media reports said that a trivial difference of opinion lead to an argument which took a very ugly turn.

Nitin and two of his friends were returning home from work on Friday evening. Apparently the accused had warned Nitin against hanging out with a few specific boys. However, notwithstanding the warning, Nitin went ahead and continued to mingle with his choice of friends. On Friday, accused Jha and his associated saw Nitin roaming with his friends and lost his cool resulting in the crime.

In a similar incident that shows how anger takes an extremely violent turn over trivial matters, in August 2022, an autorickshaw driver had stabbed and injured his 46-year-old wife after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district. The police had registered a case against the accused Narayan Uttam Gharte under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. The incident took was reported in Aadharwadi locality on Saturday night, when the accused asked his wife for money to buy alcohol and for gambling, he said.