Maharashtra: Man stabs, injures wife in Thane district

The incident took place in Aadharwadi locality on Saturday night, when the accused asked his wife for money to buy alcohol and for gambling, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
Maharashtra: Man stabs, injures wife in Thane district

An autorickshaw driver allegedly stabbed and injured his 46-year-old wife after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Kalyan of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the accused Narayan Uttam Gharte under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

When the woman refused, the accused went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed her, the official said.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

