The accused had allegedly made a call on Sunday that a bomb had been planted in city's Zaveri Bazar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Mumbai man arrested for making hoax bomb call | Pexels

Mumbai: A man from Sangli has been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Mumbai Police's control room.

According to the police he had allegedly made a call on Sunday that a bomb had been planted in city's Zaveri Bazar.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Sutar, a native of Sangola taluk of Sangli, has been booked under sections 506(2), 505(1)(b) 504,182, and 507 of Indian Penal Code.

"The accused, Dinesh Sutar will be presented before the court today," said Mumbai Police.

Further investigations are underway.

With ANI inputs

