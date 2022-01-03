Mumbai: Man arrested for killing senior citizens over alleged assault on his daughter

The Mankhurd police in Mumbai have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly killing a 69-year-old senior citizen and throwing away his dead body. The police said the accused doubted that the senior citizens had sexually assaulted his daughter and in anger, he killed him.

The police said the deceased was identified as Abdul Khalil Shaikh (69). On January 2, Sunday morning, the dead body of Shaikh was found near pole number 48, below a flyover in Sathe Nagar on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road.

"On Sunday after the dead body was found, the police circulated the picture and identified the deceased. His dead body was sent for post mortem and the report from the doctors claimed death due to assault and injuries," said a police officer from Mankhurd police station.

Accordingly, the Mankhurd police had registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian penal code. The case was registered on the complaint of Nanne Shaikh (38), son-in-law of the deceased.

The police said during the investigation, they found that the deceased was assaulted by a person identified as Mohammed Salim Jafar alias Salim (38), a resident of Mulund.

"The accused claims that his 12-year-old daughter was sleeping at their Mulund residence. As the deceased was known to him, he used to visit their residence. The deceased Abdul tried to pick her up when she cried. Salim notices the incident and doubts a sexual assault on his daughter. He assaulted Abdul with a stick and belt in his Mulund residence. He then brought him to Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road and threw away his dead body," said a police officer.

Dattatrey Khade, handling the additional charge of senior police inspector of Mankhurd police station confirmed about the murder case had been registered and said the accused Salim was arrested and produced in court. "Investigation in the case is further going on," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:36 PM IST