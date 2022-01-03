e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Mumbai: Man kills senior citizen for teasing his daughter; arrested

The deceased, identified as Abdul Khalil Sheikh (69), used to work as a cook at the residence of the accused, Salim Zafar Akhtar Alam
PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 38-year-old man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly killing a senior citizen after he teased the former's daughter, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Khalil Sheikh (69), used to work as a cook at the residence of the accused, Salim Zafar Akhtar Alam, in suburban Mulund.

The accused allegedly beat up Sheikh to death and dumped the body near an electric pole on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road, the official said.

A passerby spotted the body on Sunday and alerted the police, he said.

The police circulated pictures of the deceased on social media to established his identity. Later, his family members approached the police.

During the probe into the case, the police found that Sheikh worked at Alam's residence.

On the basis of suspicion, the police took Alam into custody and during questioning, he told the police that he had killed Sheikh, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), he added.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
