Mumbai: Man Arrested For Firing Pistol Inside Dindoshi Residence

Police in Dindoshi have arrested a man for firing his pistol inside his residence on Sunday evening. Rajiv Ranjan possessed a firearm licence, but he did not have one for live cartridges, police said.

Details of mishap

At 6.17pm on Sunda, the control room received a call stating that a businessman named Rajiv Ranjan had prevented his wife and son from entering their residence at B/3001, DB Woods Co-Ho-Society, Krushwatika Marg, Gokuldham, Goregaon (East). Upon arrival, the police found Nita Ranjan (40) and their son outside. Nita explained that her husband had barred them from entering and had fired two to three shots around 5.50pm. She called the control room, and with assistance, dialled 100.

Officers arrived, urging Rajiv to open the door. At 9.30pm thebusinessman allowed the police to enter.

The police apprehended him and discovered a bullet hole in the kitchen’s glass door, a bullet in a wood cupboard, and a pistol (.32) on the sofa. Additional bullet marks were found in the hall, along with broken dining table glass. In the bedroom, a pistol magazine was located.

Accused apprehended

Nita informed the police about licensed weapons—a pistol and two revolvers with magazines – stored in a cupboard. However, the couple lacked a licence for three live cartridges (.32 pistol). The police seized two pistols (.32 and .45), three empty shells, two live magazines, one bullet, used bullet parts, two revolvers, 75 live cartridges, weapon licences, three unlicensed live cartridges, and a DVR from the residence.

The police filed a case against Rajiv under Sections 25 (possession of prohibited arms), 3 (acquisition and possession of arms license), and 30 (contravention of license) of the Arms Act, along with Section 336 (act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code. The arrest took place on Monday.

Sources said that the accused was intoxicated, and there had been a prior argument between the couple.