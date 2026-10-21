Mumbai Man Allegedly Stabs Wife After Argument About Her Attending Garba Event, Arrested On Attempt To Murder Charge

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Mumbai: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife in the stomach after she attended a garba event despite his objections in Mumbai's Powai area. The woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

The accused man has been identified as Mahesh Subhash Rajat, and his wife is Vaishali Mahesh Rajat, Lokmat Times reported.

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Attempt to murder case filed

The man allegedly stabbed his wife around 11.30 pm on Saturday near Samata Mitra Mandal, opposite K D Hospital, in the Mahatma Phule Nagar locality near IIT Powai.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police arrested the accused and registered a case of attempt to murder.

Husband allegedly opposed garba visit

The couple lived in the same locality with their two sons, aged nine and five.

Mahesh worked as a supervisor at a canteen in Goregaon. The police alleged that he is addicted to alcohol, according to the newspaper.

On Saturday, Vaishali was preparing to attend a garba event in the neighbourhood when her husband allegedly objected and warned her against going out.

Despite his objections, Vaishali attended the event. Mahesh allegedly consumed alcohol that evening.

Argument escalates into knife sttack

At around 11.30 pm, Mahesh allegedly reached the garba venue and asked Vaishali to accompany him home.

While returning, he reportedly began verbally abusing her. Vaishali objected to his behaviour and asked him not to create a scene on the road.

According to the complaint, Mahesh became angry, pulled out a knife concealed at his waist and allegedly stabbed his wife in the stomach.

Locals Rush Woman To Hospital

Local residents who saw the attack rushed to Vaishali's assistance and took her to the nearby Mahatma Phule Hospital.

After administering initial treatment, doctors referred her to Rajawadi Hospital for further medical care.

The woman reportedly sustained serious abdominal injuries in the attack.

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