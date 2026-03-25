Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Wife To Stay With Lover, Stages Her Death As Suicide In Powai; 4 Arrested

Mumbai Crime | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a chilling case from Powai, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly orchestrating his wife’s murder and attempting to pass it off as suicide. The accused, Sakharam Chaudhary, is said to have hired three accomplices to carry out the killing inside their apartment.

Police confirmed that the victim, Narangi Chaudhary (35), was strangled and later hung from a ceiling fan to make it appear as a case of suicide. The accused allegedly paid Rs 6.7 lakh to Shankar Dangi, Babu Gayri and Dinesh Gayri to execute the plan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused Tried To Kill Wife Thrice Earlier, Failed Always

According to an Indian Express report, Chaudhary had attempted to kill his wife on three earlier occasions but failed. The motive, police said, was his desire to be with another woman.

The case initially appeared to be a suicide, but suspicion grew after the victim’s family raised concerns. A second post-mortem, sought by her father, confirmed death due to strangulation, exposing the murder conspiracy. Officials from Sakinaka Police Station termed it a premeditated crime and said further investigation is underway.

Kalyan Man Kills Wife After Domestic Dispute

In a separate incident from Umbarde in Kalyan, a man identified as Vishal Bhutkar allegedly strangled his wife and later surrendered before police in Nashik.

Bhutkar reportedly walked into Sarkarwada Police Station and confessed to killing his wife, Archana Bhutkar. Acting on the information, Khadakpada Police reached the couple’s residence and recovered her body.

Police said the couple had been facing ongoing marital disputes, and the murder allegedly followed a heated argument. The accused is now in custody, and further probe is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/