 Mumbai: Man Acquitted Of 39-Yr-Old Taxi Robbery Due To Lack Of Evidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Acquitted Of 39-Yr-Old Taxi Robbery Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: Man Acquitted Of 39-Yr-Old Taxi Robbery Due To Lack Of Evidence

Shaikh was arrested on March 26, 2024, based on a pending warrant, after 39 years.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 04:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Acquitted Of 39-Yr-Old Taxi Robbery Due To Lack Of Evidence | Representative Photo

A 72-year-old man has been acquitted of charges related to a taxi robbery that occurred 39 years ago. The case against Saukat Imam Shaikh, a resident of Worli, was dismissed due to insufficient prosecution evidence, as both the complainant had passed away and the investigating officer could not be located.

Shaikh had been charged by the Shewri police with robbing a taxi driver on February 19, 1985. According to the prosecution, around 7pm, Shaikh and two accomplices haired a taxi intending to go to Wadala. At Anjuman College, two more passengers joined the taxi, and they continued toward Wadala railway station. When they reached T-shed, Missent Road, one of the passengers allegedly threatened the driver with a knife while another did the same from the other side. A third passenger then stole money and a watch from the driver. The driver, who was attacked and injured during the robbery, was left with Rs300 and his watch stolen.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Gold Chain Worth ₹42,000 Stolen From Car At Hotel; Bandra Police Register Case
article-image

Shaikh was arrested on March 26, 2024, based on a pending warrant, after 39 years. He was granted bail on April 6, and the trial commenced on August 19. However, the prosecution could only present one witness and informed the court that the complainant had died and the investigating officer could not be found. Consequently, the prosecution closed the case on the same day.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor
article-image

The court, in its judgment, stated: “There is no witness to prove the actual crime. The police report indicates that the complainant is deceased and the investigating officer cannot be found. This report is accompanied by a certified copy of the death certificate and identification card. As the complainant is deceased, the prosecution could not examine him, and therefore, the prosecution has not proven the crime.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round
Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Acquitted Of 39-Yr-Old Taxi Robbery Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: Man Acquitted Of 39-Yr-Old Taxi Robbery Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: Fake Crime Branch Officer Dupes Embassy Manager Of Ireland For ₹7 Lakh, Held

Mumbai: Fake Crime Branch Officer Dupes Embassy Manager Of Ireland For ₹7 Lakh, Held

Mumbai Shocker: Biker Strikes Woman With Helmet After Traffic Altercation In Dadar

Mumbai Shocker: Biker Strikes Woman With Helmet After Traffic Altercation In Dadar

Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection...

Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection...

Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public...

Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public...