Mumbai News: Gold Chain Worth ₹42,000 Stolen From Car At Hotel; Bandra Police Register Case

Mumbai News: Gold Chain Worth ₹42,000 Stolen From Car At Taj Lands End; Bandra Police Register Case

The Bandra police have registered a case against an unidentified person for the alleged theft of a gold chain with a locket worth Rs 42,000 from the car of a visitor at the Taj Lands End.

The complainant, Dharmesh Janani, a 53-year-old businessman from Malad, had parked his car in the designated parking area on August 18. He and his wife Hetal went inside the hotel for a booking inquiry. Upon returning, they discovered that the chain was missing from the purse that had been left inside the car.

Janani and his wife were visiting the hotel with two friends at around 9.30pm. The couple handed over their car to the valet for parking. After making inquiries about rooms, the four left the hotel around 11.30pm. When they returned to their car at the main gate, Hetal noticed that the chain of her purse was partially open. Upon checking, she found the 7gm ornament missing. Realising it had been stolen, they approached the police.