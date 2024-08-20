 Mumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor

Mumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor

Father Nigel said that the Archdiocese of Bombay stands in solidarity with the victim's family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 02:19 AM IST
article-image
Archdiocese Of Bombay | X/@archbombay

The Archdiocese of Bombay has condemned the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata medical college.

In a statement released on August 19, Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the archdiocese, said that members of civil society should unite in safeguarding the dignity and safety of women and asked the authorities to act swiftly to deliver justice.

FPJ Shorts
Shreyas Talpade SLAMS Death Rumours: ‘I Am Alive, Healthy & Happy’
Shreyas Talpade SLAMS Death Rumours: ‘I Am Alive, Healthy & Happy’
Anushka Sharma Gives Glimpse Into Akaay & Vamika’s First Rakshabandhan Celebration, Shares Unseen Picture
Anushka Sharma Gives Glimpse Into Akaay & Vamika’s First Rakshabandhan Celebration, Shares Unseen Picture
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration

The statement said: This appalling crime highlights the urgent need for justice and the implementation of stricter safety measures to protect women across our nation. It is imperative that we foster a culture of respect for women within our society.

As we observe Raksha Bandhan, a celebration symbolising protection, we call upon all members of civil society to unite in safeguarding the dignity and safety of women. The need for collective action is paramount, particularly in ensuring the security of women in their workplaces. We urge the authorities to act swiftly, ensuring that justice is delivered, and to establish robust mechanisms that protect every woman from such atrocities, the statement further said.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Resident Doctors Continue Strike; Protest On Azad Maidan After Sion Hospital Medico...
article-image

Father Nigel said that the Archdiocese of Bombay stands in solidarity with the victim's family and all those affected by this tragic incident. We offer our prayers for peace, justice, and a safer society for all. Additionally, we commit to exploring ways to enhance the safety of our own spaces and contribute to the broader efforts in creating a secure environment for women, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: Female Resident Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient & Relatives At Sion Hospital; 5...
article-image

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of a state-run hospital in Kolkata. Investigations have found that she was raped, assaulted, and killed. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigationh for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan: Kolsewadi Police Arrests Duo For Stealing ₹1 Lakh Phone From Mall

Kalyan: Kolsewadi Police Arrests Duo For Stealing ₹1 Lakh Phone From Mall

Sion Hospital Doctor Assault: Two Accused Released Without Arrest; Police To Gather Witness...

Sion Hospital Doctor Assault: Two Accused Released Without Arrest; Police To Gather Witness...

Mumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor

Mumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor

Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL By Crimeophobia, Fines ₹10,000 For 'Wasting Judicial Time

Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL By Crimeophobia, Fines ₹10,000 For 'Wasting Judicial Time

Thane News: Man Held For Killing Woman, Stealing Gold To Pay Off Gaming Debt In Bhiwandi

Thane News: Man Held For Killing Woman, Stealing Gold To Pay Off Gaming Debt In Bhiwandi