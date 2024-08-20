Mumbai News: Archdiocese Of Bombay Condemns Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor

Archdiocese Of Bombay | X/@archbombay

The Archdiocese of Bombay has condemned the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata medical college.

In a statement released on August 19, Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the archdiocese, said that members of civil society should unite in safeguarding the dignity and safety of women and asked the authorities to act swiftly to deliver justice.

The statement said: This appalling crime highlights the urgent need for justice and the implementation of stricter safety measures to protect women across our nation. It is imperative that we foster a culture of respect for women within our society.

Press Note - August 19, 2024https://t.co/82w4nkGJZQ — Archdiocese of Bombay (@archbombay) August 19, 2024

As we observe Raksha Bandhan, a celebration symbolising protection, we call upon all members of civil society to unite in safeguarding the dignity and safety of women. The need for collective action is paramount, particularly in ensuring the security of women in their workplaces. We urge the authorities to act swiftly, ensuring that justice is delivered, and to establish robust mechanisms that protect every woman from such atrocities, the statement further said.

Father Nigel said that the Archdiocese of Bombay stands in solidarity with the victim's family and all those affected by this tragic incident. We offer our prayers for peace, justice, and a safer society for all. Additionally, we commit to exploring ways to enhance the safety of our own spaces and contribute to the broader efforts in creating a secure environment for women, he added.

On August 9, the body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of a state-run hospital in Kolkata. Investigations have found that she was raped, assaulted, and killed. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigationh for further investigation.