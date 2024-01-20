Mumbai: Man Accused Of Sexual Harassment Throws Slippers At Judge During Court Hearing; Handcuffed On Order

Representational photo |

An accused charged with sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl in 2017 threw slippers he was wearing at the special judge on Saturday morning. The court subsequently ordered the accused to be handcuffed during the court hearing.

Premkumar Gupta, a resident of Kurar village, was brought before Special Judge SJ Ansari to record his statement in response to the evidence presented by the prosecution. The trial concluded against him in August of last year, and the court began recording his statement, explaining the statements of witnesses and the evidence on record.

On Saturday, when Gupta entered the witness box, he threw his slipper at the judge. Gupta was immediately removed, and the prosecution then filed a plea to handcuff him. The plea was granted, with the judge noting, "The accused threw a slipper at me in court when he was called to the witness box for recording his statement. Hence, as I have to record his statement, permission to the limited extent of handcuffing him while recording his statement is given."

Gupta was arrested on September 10, 2017, for sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl who resided in his locality. According to the victim's mother, when she informed the accused's brother about his actions, he initially assured her that he would speak to the accused. Despite this, the accused was found watching their home in front of their house on September 10, 2017. At that time, the informant confronted him and warned him not to engage in immoral acts with children. The accused responded by threatening her, and on the same day, she filed an FIR against him. Gupta was arrested on that very day.