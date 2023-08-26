Mumbai: Malad's Anand Road To Open For Public Use After 4 Months

FPJ

Mumbai: After a gap of around four months, Anand Road will finally open for public use from tomorrow after widening work. Adjoining the west side of the Malad railway station, the road primarily caters to BEST buses and vehicles heading to and from the station. The BMC is now mulling to divide the single road into two lanes for giving more relief to pedestrians and traffic.

After structural changes, the total length of the road is 650 while the width has expanded by 13.4 feet, adding to the earlier 20 feet. As a result, it will significantly ease the path for traffic and daily commuters, said the civic official. “Basically, a 6-metre-long lane has been converted into three lanes of 18 metres. The widening work will be a great relief to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. At present, the road is one-way for traffic. We have decided to make it into two lanes. For that, we have consulted traffic police,” said a senior ward official.

Owing to its proximity to artificial jewellery and fish markets, Anand Road sees high footfall. However, the area used to remain congested owing to extended portion of shops and other structures in this area, adjacent. In order to clear the major traffic bottleneck, P-North ward officials demolished the extension of Malad’s iconic MM Mithaiwala sweet shop and other well-known snack places such as Delhi Sweets and Jalpan Snacks in April.

