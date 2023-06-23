Mumbai: Make-up artist’s death: FIR against ex-boyfriend for suicide abetment

In the tragic death of 26-year-old makeup artist Sarah Yanthan, the Khar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her boyfriend, Danish Kashyap, a banker by profession, for abetment of suicide after she was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her Khar residence on June 19.

This action comes after the police found a distressing text message Yanthan sent to her best friend wherein she stated her intentions to end her life and held her boyfriend responsible, stating that she loved him a lot.

Frequents discords led to break-up

According to sources, Yanthan and Kashyap were in a relationship for over two to three years and had plans to marry. However, they had frequent discords and disagreements. The couple had allegedly broken up recently, which apparently led to her decision to take her own life.

On June 19, the police found Yanthan’s lifeless body after she failed to respond to her friend’s messages and the real estate agent’s efforts to collect rent, prompting them to alert the police. It was observed that she had also slashed her wrists. Initially, an accidental death report was filed, and her body was sent to Cooper hospital for post-mortem.

However, suspicions arose regarding the alleged role of Kashyap, who had been ignoring Yanthan’s numerous attempts to contact him, and an FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. Meanwhile, Yanthan’s mother has taken her mortal remains to Nagaland for the last rites.