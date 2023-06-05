Mumbai News: Man Booked For Abetting Wife’s Suicide

Pixabay

After a 28-year-old pregnant woman died allegedly by suicide as her family claimed harassment by her husband for not bringing dowry and wearing jeans to work on June 1, the Pant Nagar police have booked the man for abetment to suicide.

The victim Supriya Kalambate lived in the Kamraj Nagar area of Ghatkopar along with her husband Shashikanth Chandrakanth Revale. They married in December 2021.

The victim's brother Swapnil Kalambate, 27, in his statement to the police, alleged that Revale allegedly tortured Supriya mentally and physically after two months of their marriage. “My sister used to work at a private bank and she had a particular dress code so she wore jeans. Her husband harassed her for wearing jeans to work,” he said, further adding that Revale would leave for work and sometimes didn't return home the same night. “When she (victim) asked him the reason, he would say that their marriage is not substantial because she and her family didn't give any dowry to his family,” Swapnil added.

Swapnil alleged that Supriya and Revale together brought a house but Revale got it registered in his sister's name without informing his wife. When Supriya's family visited her some months ago, she told them how upset she was with her husband's behaviour towards her. On June 1, the Kalambate family got a phone call saying Supriya was taken to Rajawadi Hospital as she tried to hang herself. However, she was declared dead by the hospital before arrival and that is when they were told that she was two months pregnant.

A senior police inspector Ravidatta Sawant said that investigations have been taken up. “We will soon arrest him,” he said.

