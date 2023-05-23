Madhya Pradesh: Lalitpur municipality employee booked for abetting suicide

Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Lalitpur have registered a case against an employee of the Lalitpur municipality for allegedly befriending a man, turning him into an alcohol addict and abetting him for suicide, the police said on Monday.

According to Kotwali police, a man residing in the Panari town of Lalitpur had befriended a clerk at the Lalitpur municipality, named Sudhir Rawat. Rawat began visiting him at his house frequently, and often used to bring alcohol along with him. Rawat used to consume alcohol at his house and used to encourage him to do the same, following which the man turned into an alcohol addict eventually.

The man even began selling the articles in the house to arrange money for liquor everyday. One day, the man’s neighbours told him that they had heard Rawat saying that he will elope with his wife.

The tormented man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house. Sources said that Rawat had parted ways with his wife ten years ago and his wife had married another woman in the Rajwada village. Allegedly, Rawat has been booked for demanding bribe in certain cases, and the police have assured of fair probe in the case.

