Mumbai: Major Mishap Averted After Speeding Car Loses Control, Mounts Divider At Andheri's Famous Shopping Hub Lokhandwala Market - VIDEO

Mumbai: A major mishap was narrowly avoided in Mumbai's Andheri area after a speeding car lost control and climbed onto the divider at the busy Lokhandwala Market during peak evening hours.

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A video of the incident was shared by The News Minute. The incident took place during the late evening hours. The car involved in the accident was a Ford Endeavour bearing an MH-15 registration number from Nashik RTO. The incident has raised concerns as Andheri's Lokhandwala Market is a major shopping hub popular among street shoppers.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was reportedly moving at high speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to climb directly onto the central divider. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the accident.

Visuals from the scene showed people guiding the driver as attempts were made to move the car off the divider. The vehicle could be heard screeching as it tried to move ahead. Due to the accident, the traffic movement in the area was also briefly disrupted.

Meanwhile, in another recent case, a BEST bus triggered a three-vehicle chain collision on Versova Link Road during peak morning rush hour, sending ripples of panic through one of Mumbai's busiest commuter corridors, though, in what many would call a lucky escape, no injuries were reported.

Bus No. 4015, operating on Route 200 out of Oshiwara's PMI depot, was on its way from Wadala Depot to Vesave when it struck a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw and a four-wheeler in quick succession near Rajiv Gandhi College at around 8:15 am. The sequence of impacts, vehicle after vehicle caught in a domino-style crash, is what transport officials have logged as a chain collision.

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