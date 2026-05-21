Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus Triggers Three-Vehicle Chain Collision On Busy Versova Link Road | Representational Image

Mumbai: A BEST bus triggered a three-vehicle chain collision on Versova Link Road during peak morning rush hour on thursday, sending ripples of panic through one of Mumbai's busiest commuter corridors though, in what many would call a lucky escape, no injuries were reported.

Bus No. 4015, operating on Route 200 out of Oshiwara's PMI depot, was on its way from Wadala Depot to Vesave when it struck a two-wheeler, an auto-rickshaw and a four-wheeler in quick succession near Rajiv Gandhi College at around 8:15 am. The sequence of impacts vehicle after vehicle caught in a domino-style crash is what transport officials have logged as a chain collision.

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What makes the incident stand out is not just the number of vehicles involved, but the condition of the driver after the crash. BEST driver, was described as not being in a proper state of mind following the incident and had not provided any statement regarding the cause of the accident at the time of reporting. Conductor was also on board. Whether the driver suffered a sudden health episode before the crash or was overwhelmed by the shock of the collision afterwards remains unclear and that question, investigators will say, is exactly where this story begins. Versova Link Road sees heavy two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw traffic during the morning hours, making multi-vehicle pile-ups a recurring concern for city transport planners.

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