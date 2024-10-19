Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Firefighters bring blaze under control at Santoshi Mata Temple in Chembur; no injuries reported | File Photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out at the Santoshi Mata temple in Chembur Camp on Saturday afternoon. The temple priest sought assistance from local police and the fire brigade, after he was unable to extinguish the flames with water. Fire officials responded quickly and brought the fire under control shortly thereafter. Fortunately, no one was injured, in the incident, confirmed the fire officials.

The blaze erupted in the temple around 2 pm on Saturday. "Two to three workers were present at the temple to install LED sign boards when the priest noticed smoke rising from the false ceiling. He along with the local residents attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher and water. Despite their efforts the flames quickly spread due to the presence of easily combustible materials in the temple," said a local resident. Realising the severity of the situation, the priest and local residents alerted nearby police and the fire brigade for assistance.

By the time help arrived, a large crowd had gathered outside the temple premises. The dense smoke billowing out created panic among the locals. Four fire tenders, water tankers and ambulance were rushed to the spot.

"The fire was quickly brought under control, aided by the temple's open layout and the presence of three accessible doors. The priest informed us that the temple is closed in the afternoon, so there were no devotees inside during the incident. The workers quickly evacuated after the priest alerted them. Preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may be the cause of the fire, but the exact reasons will be determined after the investigation," according to Dinesh Chaudhary, station officer at the Chembur fire station.