Mumbai: Major clearances afoot for metro rail projects

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is considering to appoint M/s AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd to partly design and construct the elevated viaduct – including the integration with Metro-4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan).

Besides, the construction of seven elevated stations, namely Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkum Naka and Kapurbawdi on the Metro-5 corridor are being considered. In Tuesday's executive committee meeting, the proposal was tabled by MMRDA.

The committee appointed the consortium of M/s. Systra (France), M/s. Consulting Engineers Group Ltd and M/s Systra MVA Consulting (India) Pvt Ltd as general consultants for the construction of civil work on Metro-5 and Metro-9 (Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayandar) and (Andheri East to CSMIA) corridors.

Moreover, for the Metro Bhavan and the operation control centre in Aarey, M/s Epicons Consultant Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the project management consultants.

“Considering the traffic chaos and low air quality, what we need is total connectivity. Hence our focus is to develop all the metro lines," said RA Rajeev, Commissioner, MMRDA.