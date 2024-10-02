Mumbai: 'Mahayuti In 2024 & Kamal Ki Sarkar In 2029 Should Be Our Aim,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L), Union Home Minister Amit Shah (M) & Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule (R) | ANI

Mumbai: Sensing unrest at many levels within the current Mahayuti ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked BJP leaders and workers to resolve internal differences ahead of the assembly elections. This is Shah’s third visit to the state in a fortnight. On Tuesday, he met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and the party’s Mumbai unit head Ashish Shelar at the meeting in Dadar. He is also said to have held seat-sharing meetings with the alliance partners, Shiv Sena and NCP.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends a meeting of BJP office bearers in Mumbai.



Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and others present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/zNlEsnmYUr — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Aim For 2024 & 2029

Promising a “pure government”, Shah said the BJP will take centrestage in Maharashtra by 2029, but this year the focus is on Mahayuti.

“Mahayuti in 2024 and Kamal Ki Sarkar in 2029 is what we should aim for,” said Shah, asking party workers to sort out every possible difference.

Shah added, “Why should we be disheartened? Narendra Modi has formed the government thrice in the last 60 years. We are in power, having won the elections; how can Rahul Gandhi claim victory?” He also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra when in power again.

“If UCC is introduced, Maharashtra will become the third state in the country to do so. This indicates the BJP’s commitment to a uniform legal framework across communities,” he said.

Maharashtra NCP-SP President Jayant Patil Criticises Home Minister Amit Shah Over His Frequent Visits

Criticising Shah over his frequent visits, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil said that the BJP has become very weak.

“Instead of going to Haryana and Jammu Kashmir where assembly elections are underway, he is in Mumbai,” Patil said, also claiming that BJP workers are not ready to campaign for their alliance partners.

NCP-SP Launches 'Hakka Magtoy Maharashtra' Campaign

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) launched 'Hakka Magtoy Maharashtra' (Maharashtra is seeking its right) campaign against the Mahayuti alliance. The party also released a song and a video advertisement to show how the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, crime against women is allegedly peaking, and farmers and youths are not getting their dues.