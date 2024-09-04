 Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints

Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints

In all 2,766 individuals have accessed the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) new website Maha-Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation (MahaCRITI) that went live on September 1.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
MahaRERA | File

Mumbai: In all 2,766 individuals have accessed the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) new website Maha-Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation (MahaCRITI) that went live on September 1. While 581 promoters have updated their information on the portal, eight have registered their new projects, while one has moved the renewal application.

From the real estate agents’ community, 21 applications have been received for new registration, six have applied for renewal and 84 agents have updated their information on the latest system. MahaRERA has also received 17 complaints filed by homebuyers on the new website.

Similarly, around 550 developers, 350 agents and over 250 lawyers’ complainants have benefited by participating in the online training being imparted by the Authority for the past two weeks.

To ensure effective browsing of the new portal, instructional videos have been posted online to guide the users. As announced earlier, online training queries from the stakeholders are being addressed. The training includes guidance for complainants, instructions for lawyers on how to file complaints and details about the subsequent process.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints
Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints
Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Approached For Karan Johar's Upcoming Reality Show 'The Traitors?' (Exclusive)
Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Approached For Karan Johar's Upcoming Reality Show 'The Traitors?' (Exclusive)
Getting Paid To Go On Dates? A Thai Company Offers 'Tinder Leaves' To Their Employees For Romantic Time
Getting Paid To Go On Dates? A Thai Company Offers 'Tinder Leaves' To Their Employees For Romantic Time
IIT JAM 2025: Want To Register? Check List Of Documents You Need!
IIT JAM 2025: Want To Register? Check List Of Documents You Need!

Developers, promoters and their self-regulatory organisations are being trained on how to effectively use the website for routine tasks such as registering new housing projects, making corrections, renewing registrations, submitting quarterly and annual progress reports, and filing Form 4 upon project’s completion.

Read Also
Mumbai: MahaRERA To Launch New 'MahaCRITI' Website On September 1, Existing Portal Offline For...
article-image

Real estate agents are also being guided on their routine tasks, such as registration, corrections and renewals. Overall, assistance is being provided to all stakeholders to help resolve any issues they face while performing these routine tasks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

FPJ Impact: MBVV Traffic Cops Crack Down On Illegally Parked Private Buses In Bhayandar

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Recruit Engineers To Address Staff Shortage, Overhaul Technical Workforce

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Recruit Engineers To Address Staff Shortage, Overhaul Technical Workforce

Thane: Truck Carrying Chemicals Falls Off Flyover On Ghodbunder Road, Traffic Hit For Five Hours

Thane: Truck Carrying Chemicals Falls Off Flyover On Ghodbunder Road, Traffic Hit For Five Hours

Maharashtra: PWD To Add Toilet Capacity At Roadside Pumps, Dhabas, & Hotels On Highways & State...

Maharashtra: PWD To Add Toilet Capacity At Roadside Pumps, Dhabas, & Hotels On Highways & State...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 46-Year-Old Man In Rape Case Filed By Former...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 46-Year-Old Man In Rape Case Filed By Former...