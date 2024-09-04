Mumbai: MahaRERA’s New Portal MahaCRITI Sees Over 2,700 Users, Featuring Updates, New Registrations, And Complaints

MahaRERA | File

Mumbai: In all 2,766 individuals have accessed the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) new website Maha-Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation (MahaCRITI) that went live on September 1. While 581 promoters have updated their information on the portal, eight have registered their new projects, while one has moved the renewal application.

From the real estate agents’ community, 21 applications have been received for new registration, six have applied for renewal and 84 agents have updated their information on the latest system. MahaRERA has also received 17 complaints filed by homebuyers on the new website.

Similarly, around 550 developers, 350 agents and over 250 lawyers’ complainants have benefited by participating in the online training being imparted by the Authority for the past two weeks.

To ensure effective browsing of the new portal, instructional videos have been posted online to guide the users. As announced earlier, online training queries from the stakeholders are being addressed. The training includes guidance for complainants, instructions for lawyers on how to file complaints and details about the subsequent process.

Developers, promoters and their self-regulatory organisations are being trained on how to effectively use the website for routine tasks such as registering new housing projects, making corrections, renewing registrations, submitting quarterly and annual progress reports, and filing Form 4 upon project’s completion.

Real estate agents are also being guided on their routine tasks, such as registration, corrections and renewals. Overall, assistance is being provided to all stakeholders to help resolve any issues they face while performing these routine tasks.