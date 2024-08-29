 Mumbai: MahaRERA To Launch New 'MahaCRITI' Website On September 1, Existing Portal Offline For Migration On August 30-31
During this transition period, the back-end team will perform various technical tasks to provide better user experience.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
MahaRERA | File

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (MahaRERA's) new website 'MahaCRITI' will be launched on September 1 at 00.00 hours. To enable the migration to the new portal, the existing MahaRERA's website will go offline on August 30 and 31.

MahaRERA will also conduct classroom and virtual training for all real estate stakeholders to facilitate familiarity, easy navigation and user friendliness of MahaCRITI.

The training, that commenced on Thursday, will continue on August 30 and September 1 at MahaRERA's head office situated in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The housing regulator has announced training schedule on the website. Videos on the training demo shall also be made available on MahaRERA's portal.

The stakeholders are encouraged to participate in these sessions for a hands-on experience with the new system.

The training's second phase will be available for two weeks after the website goes live on September 1. The training module will also guide the complainants as well as lawyers on complaint registration and its further process.

Developers, promoters and their self-regulatory bodies will be guided on how to use the website effectively for routine tasks such as registration of new housing projects, corrections, extensions as per requirement, quarterly progress reports, annual progress reports and project completion Form 4.

