Mumbai: MahaRERA To Conduct Stakeholder Training For New MahaCRITI Website Ahead Of September 1 Launch

MahaRERA |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will conduct classroom and virtual training for all real estate stakeholders to facilitate familiarity, easy navigation and user friendliness of MahaRERA Complaint and Regulatory Integrated Technology Implementation (MahaCRITI).

The new system will go live from September 1 and the training will be conducted on August 29, 30 and September 1 at MahaRERA's head office situated in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The housing regulator has announced training schedule on the website. Videos on the training demo shall also be made available on MahaRERA's portal.

On August 29 and 30, that is ahead of MahaCRITI's roll out, real estate stakeholders such as project promoters, developers, their Self-Regulatory Organizations ( SROs), agents, complainants, advocates and MahaRERA's staff would be able to get themselves familiarised with the latest system.

The stakeholders are encouraged to participate in these sessions for a hands-on experience with the new system. The training's second phase will be available for two weeks after the website goes live on September 1. The training module will also guide the complainants as well as lawyers on complaint registration and its further process.

Developers, promoters and their self-regulatory bodies will be guided on how to use the website effectively for routine tasks such as registration of new housing projects, corrections, extensions as per requirement, quarterly progress reports, annual progress reports and project completion Form 4.

For real estate agents, their module on registration, corrections, regular updation and renewal will also be shared. These stakeholders will also be assisted to resolve the problems they face.

The Chairman of MahaRERA, Ajoy Mehta said, "The new website has many new useful features for all real estate stakeholders. MahaCRITI will enable all the stakeholders to do their MahaRERA-related due diligence more easily and effectively. This classroom and online training is being organised to guide and assist them so that no one faces any challenges while using it. MahaRERA is confident that this will be of great benefit to all the stakeholders."

MahaCRITI is the next generation integrated enterprise-wide comprehensive IT solution, incorporating business intelligence and data analytics for all the regulatory and complaint management functions. It aims to significantly enhance the user experience for all stakeholders by offering a truly integrated system with a single source of truth, ensuring that data captured at one point is consistently used across the platform.