MahaRERA directs Sunteck Realty to refund a Borivali homebuyer after rejecting its explanations for delayed possession | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has directed Sunteck Realty Limited to refund a Borivali homebuyer the amount paid towards a flat in its Sunteck City Avenue 1 project, along with interest, after holding that the developer failed to justify the delay in handing over possession.

In an order pronounced on November 26, 2026, the authority allowed Smriti Tripathi’s complaint under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

It directed the promoter to refund the consideration paid for the flat, with interest at the State Bank of India’s highest Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) plus 2 per cent, calculated from the respective payment dates until the amount is realised.

The refund, along with interest, must be paid in six equal instalments over six months. The buyer has been directed to execute the cancellation deed after receiving the refund.

Buyer Paid Rs 1.26 Crore

Tripathi had booked the flat on the 32nd floor for a stated consideration of Rs 2.53 crore. The registered agreement for sale, executed on April 17, 2023, specified December 31, 2023, as the possession date.

She told the authority that she had paid approximately 50 per cent of the consideration, amounting to Rs 1.26 crore, excluding stamp duty and registration charges, but the developer failed to obtain the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for her flat or hand over possession.

The developer attributed the delay to planning and approval-related issues, including MMRDA formalities, uncertainty over permissible FSI, aviation height clearances and environmental permissions.

It also relied on a letter dated August 23, 2024, under which it claimed the buyer had agreed to monthly rental compensation of Rs 65,000 from July 2024 until receipt of the OC, with the accrued amount to be adjusted against the balance consideration.

MahaRERA Rejects Developer’s Explanations

However, MahaRERA did not accept these explanations as sufficient grounds for the delay. It observed that the layout, lease and FSI issues had been resolved by 2017 and were known to the developer when it signed the agreement in April 2023.

The authority also noted that aviation clearance for Wing B up to the 34th floor had been granted in October 2021 and the Commencement Certificate issued on August 8, 2023, covered the buyer’s flat on the 32nd floor. The Part Occupancy Certificate, however, covered Wing B only up to the 28th floor.

MahaRERA further observed that the National Green Tribunal’s order of August 9, 2024, came after the agreed possession deadline. The developer had not demonstrated how the environmental clearance issue concerning the remaining floors prevented completion or occupation of the buyer’s flat. It also clarified that the extension of the project’s MahaRERA registration until December 31, 2026, could not alter the possession date recorded in the registered agreement.

“The obtaining of relevant permissions is the statutory duty of the respondent being the promoter,” the authority observed, adding that the buyer had no responsibility for such approvals. It concluded that the developer had failed to establish a force majeure event under Clause 24 of the agreement and had breached its contractual and statutory obligations under Section 18 of RERA.

Section 18 Provides Refund Option

The order explains that Section 18 gives an allottee the choice of withdrawing from a project and seeking a refund with interest, or remaining in the project and claiming interest for every month of delay until possession.

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The complaint was filed against Sunteck Realty Limited, Skystar Buildcon Private Limited and nine other respondents. The developer had informed MahaRERA that Skystar Buildcon merged with Sunteck Realty with effect from May 10, 2024, pursuant to an NCLT order.

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