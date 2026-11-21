MahaRERA has directed Ekta Parksville Homes Pvt Ltd to hand over two flats in its Vasai project and pay interest for delayed possession | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: In two separate orders passed on November 18, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has directed Ekta Parksville Homes Pvt Ltd to hand over possession of two flats in its Ekta Parksville layout at Vasai within 60 days and pay statutory interest for delayed possession.

Both orders were passed by Member-II Ravindra Deshpande.

First Homebuyers’ Complaint

The first order was passed on a complaint filed by homebuyers Amruta Mayur Kate and Mayur Ramchandra Kate. The hearing was held on October 22. The complainants had purchased a flat for Rs 30 lakh under an agreement for sale dated May 11, 2016, which was registered on May 16, 2016. Possession was to be handed over by December 2017, with a further extension of eight months.

The buyers claimed to have paid Rs 28,99,000, including Rs 1,80,200 in stamp duty, and had availed of a home loan of Rs 29 lakh, of which Rs 28,10,000 was disbursed. Their December 14, 2024, complaint sought timely possession, promised amenities, certificates and interest.

The developer blamed the delays on the change of planning authority from CIDCO to VVCMC, stop-work notices, sand shortages, HDIL’s incomplete infrastructure and amenities, delayed operating consent and occupancy certificate, and Covid-19, citing MahaRERA extensions totalling 79 months.

MahaRERA rejected the contention. It held that the agreed possession period, including the eight-month extension, expired in August 2018, much before Covid-19.

Second Complaint Over Delayed Possession

The second order was passed on a complaint by Susan Krishnarajan Nedungadi and Krishnarajan Nedungadi, who booked a flat in October 2010. They paid Rs 17,69,978 before executing the agreement, with possession due by December 2017.

Filed on June 23, 2023, the complaint sought interest from December 2018 until possession, handover with amenities, protection against third-party rights, Rs 5,00,000 for mental agony and mesne profits of Rs 25,000 monthly.

The developer said it obtained the occupancy certificate on May 15, 2019, and offered possession on May 21, citing a six-month grace period and extensions.

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MahaRERA directed the developer to hand over peaceful, vacant possession of the flat within 60 days and pay interest at SBI’s highest MCLR plus 2 for the delayed possession from July 1, 2018, to May 21, 2019.

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