MahaRERA Registers Record 435 Housing Projects For Dussehra, ₹23,719 Crore Investment Expected | AI

Mumbai: The real estate sector launches new housing projects during the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali. In order to enable the launch of new housing projects on the occasion of Dussehra, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) issued a record number of 435 registration numbers. It worked round the clock to get these numbers.

₹23,719 Crore Investment Expected

Additionally, MahaRERA granted extensions to 210 projects and permitted corrections to 609 existing projects in line with the proposed plans as submitted by the respective developers. In these 435 projects that were issued MahaRERA registration numbers on Dussehra, an investment of approximately Rs 23,719 crore is estimated to flow in, which will lead to the construction of 32,981 flats.

If any developer plans to make any amendments, alterations or additions to the already MahaRERA approved housing project, it is mandatory to first secure the housing regulator’s approval under the ‘Corrections’ category. It is mandatory to follow the procedure.

Completion Deadlines Must Be Disclosed

Moreover, while registering with MahaRERA, every developer has to disclose a certain completion date for each of the housing projects. If the housing project is delayed for whatsoever reason, then the concerned developer is required to seek extension from MahaRERA. If the builder fails to secure an extension, the project automatically is categorised as a lapsed project and its work adversely gets impacted. Therefore, seeking an extension as well as making amendment application from MahaRERA and its time bound approval is a must for the project’s completion and in the overall interest of homebuyers. This process is necessary to ensure the speedy disposal of proposals in the real estate sector, enhance transparency, safeguard the interests of homebuyers and facilitate efficient regulation of real estate projects.

140 Projects Registered In Pune

Pune continues to lead with the highest number of new projects that have received MahaRERA registration numbers with 140 projects. The larger Pune region includes 13 projects from Satara, 8 projects from Kolhapur, 3 projects each from Sangli and Solapur. From the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 201 projects were issued registration numbers on Dessehra. Of these, 63 are from Mumbai City and Suburbs, 70 from Thane, 36 from Raigad, 25 from Palghar, 5 from Ratnagiri and 2 from Sindhudurg.

From the Vidarbha region, there are 32 projects including 27 from Nagpur, 4 from Amravati and 1 from Akola. There are 24 projects from the Khandesh region, including 23 from Nashik and 1 from Ahilya Nagar.

There are 8 projects belonging to Marathwada, including 7 from Sambhaji Nagar and 1 from Nanded. Apart from these, 2 projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and one in Daman were also approved.

From April 2026 to September 2026, which is during a period of 6 months, MahaRERA has approved applications for 6,486 housing projects. Of them, MahaRERA has issued registration numbers to 2,056 projects.

Based on developers’ requests with regards to corrections in their project plans, 2,053 proposals for extension were approved and 2,377 proposals for corrections also received MahaRERA’s nod. Taking into account the approvals in October 2026, the total number of approved applications stands at 7,740. Of these, 2,491 are newly registered projects. 2,053 are projects that were extended and 2,377 are projects that were approved for correction.

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