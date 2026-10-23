Uran's ₹27-Crore Rajiv Gandhi Town Hall Project Remains Incomplete For Nearly A Decade, Residents Must Wait Until 2027 | AI

For residents of Uran, watching a play, attending a cultural programme or even hosting a community function has become a challenge, with the town lacking a functional public venue for such activities.

Town Hall Project Remains Incomplete

The proposed Rajiv Gandhi Town Hall, envisioned as a hub for entertainment and social gatherings, has remained incomplete for nearly a decade, leaving residents waiting for facilities that were meant to be available in their own town.

The Rs 27-crore project is now expected to be completed only by the end of 2027, prolonging the inconvenience for residents who have had to travel to Panvel, Navi Mumbai or Mumbai to watch theatrical performances and films.

Closure Leaves Cultural Infrastructure Gap

The old Rajiv Gandhi Town Hall once served as an important venue for theatrical performances, cultural programmes and wedding receptions. However, the building was declared unsafe and closed, leaving Uran without a comparable public facility. The proposed replacement was expected to fill this gap by providing a theatre, a 300-seat mini auditorium, a marriage hall and other amenities under one roof.

The new complex is being constructed on the existing site, spread across approximately 12,000 square feet. The project has an estimated construction cost of Rs 20 crore, with another Rs 5 crore earmarked for interiors. Despite government funding being sanctioned, the work has remained incomplete, with three contractors having been changed over the past 10 years.

Delays Increase Time And Expenses

For residents, the delay means not just the absence of entertainment facilities but also the loss of an accessible venue for community gatherings and social functions. Travelling to neighbouring cities for cultural activities involves additional expenditure and time, while families and organisers have fewer options within Uran for hosting events.

Once completed, the complex is expected to include a theatre, a 300-seat mini auditorium, a marriage hall, a restaurant and commercial units. Besides meeting residents' needs, the commercial spaces are expected to generate regular revenue for the Uran Municipal Council.

The project has faced several technical hurdles, while the four-year period of administrative rule at the municipal council is also said to have contributed to the delay.

The Uran Municipal Council, expressed confidence that the pending work would be completed by the end of 2027, after the technical issues are resolved.

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