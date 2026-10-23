Sunny Deol's 'Suryaa – Ant Se Aarambh Tak' Faces IMA Objection Over Alleged Violence Against Healthcare Workers | AI

Mumbai: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State, has sought an urgent review of the promotional video and trailer of the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa – Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging that the content glorifies violence against doctors and hospital staff and could undermine public trust in the medical profession.

Violence Against Doctors Condemned

“Portraying physical assaults on doctors, nurses and hospital staff as heroic or justified is deeply concerning. Healthcare professionals are already working under challenging workplace safety conditions, and such depictions risk normalising violence against them,” said Dr Santosh Kulkarni, president of IMA Maharashtra State.

The association also objected to what it described as a generalisation of corruption and unethical practices in the medical profession, arguing that the actions of a few individuals should not be used to tarnish the reputation of the entire fraternity.

Doctor-Patient Trust At Risk

“Such sensationalised portrayals can damage the doctor-patient relationship, create unwarranted mistrust and affect healthcare delivery. They can also demoralise young medical professionals and discourage students from entering the medical field,” Kulkarni said.

In a statement issued on October 23, the IMA Maharashtra unit said it supported a formal representation submitted by IMA National President Dr Anilkumar J. Nayak to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The association has demanded an urgent and impartial review of the promotional content by the ministry and called for corrective measures by the filmmakers, including cuts or a ban under applicable laws, if justified following the review. It has also urged the authorities to ensure that media content does not incite hatred or violence against healthcare personnel.

The IMA clarified that individual cases of medical negligence, corruption or unethical conduct must be investigated and those responsible punished. However, it maintained that isolated instances of wrongdoing should not be used to portray the entire medical community negatively.

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