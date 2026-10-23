Bombay HC Declares Businessman’s Arrest Illegal, Orders ₹5 Lakh Compensation

The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to compensate Bipin Agrawal for wrongful detention and ordered action against the police officers involved | File Photo

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: The Bombay High Court has declared a Mumbai businessman’s 2017 arrest in an extortion case illegal and ordered the Maharashtra government to pay him Rs 5 lakh in compensation for 26 days of wrongful detention.

The court also directed strict action, including immediate suspension, against the police officers involved and sought action against the magistrates who authorised his remand.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata held that a police sub-inspector, allegedly acting in collusion with a developer, misused his official position to falsely implicate the businessman, Bipin Agrawal, and prevent him from pursuing his lawful remedies in a redevelopment dispute.

“This is a classic case where a Police Sub Inspector has exploited his official position and weaponised Police machinery at his command, to advance the Developer’s interest against the Petitioner,” the bench observed.

Businessman Arrested Over Redevelopment Dispute

Agrawal, a resident of Walkeshwar, was acting as the power of attorney holder for his mother-in-law, who owned a flat in a housing society undergoing redevelopment in Andheri East. He was negotiating with the developer over the sale of the flat for around Rs 1.64 crore.

The developer allegedly handed him Rs 2 lakh as an advance, following which police entered the office, handcuffed him and arrested him on August 4, 2017, on an extortion complaint.

Agrawal spent six days in police custody and another 20 days in judicial custody before securing bail.

Court Finds Discrepancies In Police Records

Examining the records, the court found discrepancies in police documents, including overwriting in the arrest form and contradictory station diary entries. It also noted that the police had failed to establish why the arrest was necessary or properly comply with the statutory safeguards under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The Police deliberately did not take any pains to find out why the cash was given,” the bench said, observing that a preliminary inquiry could have revealed that the money was linked to a legitimate transaction.

The judges said the police had attempted to portray Agrawal as a gangster, history-sheeter or extortionist without evidence. They described the case as “sheer abuse of process” and said the arrest and remand were “high handed, arbitrary and made without application of mind”.

Magistrates Also Faulted Over Remand

The bench also held the magistrate responsible for Agrawal’s continued detention, noting that the remand orders contained no reasons justifying his custody and reflected a failure to independently examine the case.

State Ordered To Pay Rs 5 Lakh

Directing the state to pay Rs 5 lakh within two weeks of the judgment being uploaded, the court said the compensation was for the unlawful arrest and detention. It also directed the government to initiate strict action against the concerned police officers and consider recovering the compensation from their salaries.

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The registry was directed to place the judgment before the High Court’s Administrative Committee for appropriate action against the magistrates concerned.

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