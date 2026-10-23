Bombay HC Issues Contempt Notice To CINTAA Over Election Results, Bars Implementation

The Bombay High Court has restrained CINTAA from giving effect to its October 20 election results pending further proceedings in a contempt matter | File Photo

Mumbai, October 22: The Bombay High Court has issued a contempt notice to the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) following a petition filed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

The court noted that a prima facie case of wilful disobedience and breach of court undertakings had been established.

FWICE was represented by advocates Ashok Shetty and Saveena Bedi.

Elections Held Despite Court Directions

The legal conflict arises from directives previously issued by the court on September 11 and October 19, 2026, which instructed both parties to maintain status quo and refrain from taking any steps that would disrupt ongoing matters pending before the trial court. Despite these explicit judicial instructions, CINTAA went ahead with conducting elections and declaring the results on October 20, 2026.

Court Bars Implementation Of Results

Characterising the actions as a disregard of court orders, the High Court issued a formal show-cause notice to the respondents under Rule 9(1) of the Contempt of Courts (Bombay High Court Rules, 1994).

Furthermore, the court has explicitly ordered that the respondents shall not act upon or give effect to the October 20 elections or their outcomes.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Allows Withdrawal Of Plea Challenging Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Law

The respondents are required to submit their reply affidavits before the next hearing on November 18.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/