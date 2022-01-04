Mumbai: Maharashtra State Skill Development society official caught by ACB in bribery case

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday caught joint director of the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society in an alleged bribery case.

The accused public servant has been identified as Anil Jadhav (52).

According to the ACB, the complainant runs a cosmetology academy and had applied at Jadhav's office for approval of some courses. The victim in his complaint has alleged that in order to final approval to the victim, Jadhav had demanded bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The victim then approached the ACB, after which a trap was laid on Tuesday and Jadhav was caught red handed accepting bribe money.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:35 PM IST