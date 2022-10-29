Mumbai: Maharashtra has proposals worth 25,368 Cr in the kitty, says Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: In a strong rebuttal to the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray’s scathing attack following the loss of Tata Airbus project to Gujarat, Industry Minister Uday Samant on Saturday disclosed that Maharashtra has received investments worth Rs 25,368 crore for the development of 10 projects since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power.

The minister said these 10 projects will generate employment for 7,430 people adding that the government will soon release a white paper in this regard.

List of projects

The list of 10 projects included Sinarmas Pulp and Paper Pvt. Ltd. (Asia Paper and Pulp) with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore at Dherand in Raigad and creating 3,000 jobs, Solar Industries India Ltd in Katol taluka, Nagpur district (Rs 378 crore investment and 840 jobs), Maharashtra Seamless Ltd at Vilebhagad in Raigad (Rs 375 crore, 200 jobs), Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd at Ranjankhol in Ahmednagar (Rs 662 crore, jobs 142), Varan Beverages in two phases at Supa in Ahmednagar district (Rs779.34 crore, jobs 450), Vitthal Corporation Pvt Ltd in Madha taluka, Solapur (Rs 126.30 crore, jobs 548), IFB Refrigerators Ltd. project at Ranjangaon, Pune (Rs 400 crore, jobs 750), Gencrest Bio Products Pvt Ltd. at Khadka in Jalgaon (Rs 650 crore, jobs 625), Mega Prips Pvt Ltd at Headvali in Raigad (jobs 375) and Grasim Industries Ltd at Mahad, Raigad (Rs 1,040 crore, jobs 500).

Samant blames MVA govt

Mr Samant said the Tata Group had asked for the plot for the defence transport plane project in April 2020 but the previous MVA government never followed it up. "There was never any meeting that took place on the Tata Airbus project coming to Nagpur," he added.

The minister said that the MVA government did not do anything to get the Vedanta Foxconn project adding that the high power committee held on July 15, 2022, cleared a slew of incentives for the project. He clarified that the bulk drug project will come up in Raigad with an investment of Rs5,000 crore.

The minister also targeted Mr Thackeray over the mega refinery project which was to come at Nanar in Ratnagiri district was scrapped following opposition by Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray.