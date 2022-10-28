Mumbai: After Tata-Airbus project loss, Uday Samant says be ready with coconut & shawl to welcome a bigger project

State Industries Minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: State Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday said that Maharashtra will soon get a major project with investment bigger than the four projects lost to Gujarat and other states.

He said, “Those criticising the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the loss of Tata-Airbus and Vedanta-Foxconn projects should be ready with a prayer, coconut and a shawl to welcome the new one.” Mr Samant, however, didn’t divulge any details.

Samant: PM Modi has assured us of a bigger project

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already assured Maharashtra of a bigger project. “We are confident it will be brought in five or six months,” he said.

Mr Samant indicated a slew of incentives by the state government and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to attract new investments. He said clearances, including approval of the cabinet sub-committee and high power committee would be granted without any delay.

“After my recent visit to New Delhi, nine logistic parks are coming up in Maharashtra. Project development has begun in Wardha, while an MoU is being signed for the upcoming logistics park at Jalna,” he said, adding that the MIDC will provide 135 hectares for a logistics park in Pune. “There will be similar parks in Ratnagiri, Bhiwandi, Aurangabad and Basmat,” Mr Samant added.

Samant's counter over loss of Tata-Airbus project

Countering the opposition’s criticism over Tata-Airbus project flying off to Gujarat, Mr Samant said the deal was signed by the Centre in September last year when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power. “The opposition is doing nothing except criticise and create confusion,” he said.

However, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said that the minister should not mislead the people as the contract signed in September 2021 between the Defence Ministry and Airbus Defence & Space, Spain, was for the procurement of 56 C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. “There was no mention of the project coming up in Gujarat,” he noted.