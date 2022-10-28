Mumbai: Ruling and opposition parties engage in verbal duel after Tata Airbus project goes to Gujarat

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A day after the Centre’s announcement on the Tata-Airbus project to manufacture defence transport planes in Gujarat, the ruling and opposition parties on Friday were engaged in a verbal duel.

The BJP legislator, Prasad Lad, made a serious allegation against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and former industry minister Subhash Desai with regard to an alleged percentage cut demanded from the investors.

‘’Subhash Desai should be asked first what percentage is demanded from each industry. Who was Bhushan Desai meeting? How were the meetings held in Dubai? What percentage of brokerage was being charged? Matoshree was asked to deliver what percentage? The income tax department and CBI have all the information about how much money was taken from how many industries, how the files were moved,’’ he claimed and warned that Subhash Desai should not make us open our mouths.

Desai strongly refuted allegations levelled against him

However, Desai strongly refuted allegations levelled against him by Lad. He asked Lad to prove his allegations with evidence or stop hurling such charges in the future.

‘’I will not tolerate such accusations. Those who want to make accusations should provide evidence, " he said and termed Lad’s language ‘’childish.’’If the project had gone ahead a year ago, why did the media report it today? The foundation-laying ceremony will be held on October 30. This is the truth and there is no escape from it,"he said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule targeted the Shinde Fadnavis government and demanded that the state government should bring the facts to the fore. "As a citizen, the question arises as to how the investment in the state goes elsewhere,’’she asked.

Every person in the Shinde Fadnavis cabinet is saying something different

"You (BJP) are saying that a year has already passed. Then you are saying that we are going to do this project in Nagpur only and then you are saying that the Deputy Chief Minister failed to convince. Every person in the Shinde Fadnavis cabinet is saying something different. So I am very confused. I am not asking as an opponent. I am a citizen of this state. There is a citizen and a representative of this country. So I think it is up to all of us to know what the truth is, "said Sule.

Former minister and Congress legislator Satej Patil claimed that injustice is being done to other states, including Maharashtra, as there is an attempt to take all the wealth of the country to only one state, which is unfair. "The diamond industry is already in Surat.

NSE is taking the position of doing international trading from Gujarat

This industry has gathered quite a lot in Gujarat. The bullion trade is also shifting there. The National Stock Exchange is taking the position of doing international trading from Gujarat. After seeing all this, is Gujarat going to be a different country now? Such a doubt has arisen in our mind,’’noted Patil.

Former minister and NCP veteran Chhagan Bhujbal slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government, saying that if project after project goes out of Maharashtra, the youths will be left with chanting Hanuman Chalisa or performing aartis in the absence of jobs.

Shinde Fadnavis has become an agent of Gujarat

Further, the state Congress chief, Nana Patole, alleged that Shinde Fadnavis has become an agent of Gujarat and is sending major projects to the neighbouring state. Gujarat.

"It is clear that Shinde Fadnavis is anti Maharashtra as he is pursuing the interests of Gujarat at the expense of the state,’’ he claimed.

‘’It is unfortunate that the ED (Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis) government has neglected the interests of Maharashtra while giving more importance to protecting the interests of Modi’s Gujarat,’’ he opined.