Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurls national flag at official residence; see pics

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurled the national flag at his official residence Varsha in Mumbai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

Maharashtra Governor's speech

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Republic Day of India organized at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan in Dadar paid tributes to various social reformers from Maharashtra.

"I pay my respect and tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and other great social reformers," he said.

He further went on to list out all the state has achieved during his tenure and concluded saying that the government is working towards creating a progressive and developed Maharashtra by taking all the elements of the society together.

