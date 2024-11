Mumbai, Maharashtra Assembly Results 2024: Know Winners, Runners-up & Victory Margin Of All 36 Constituencies

The results for most seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections have been declared. By 4PM, the Mahayuti alliance had either gained a lead or secured victory in approximately 230 seats.

The outcomes for 36 Assembly seats in the state capital, Mumbai, have been announced, except for a few. The details of Mumbai's seats are as follows:

A total of 420 candidates are in the fray for 36 assembly seats in both districts of Mumbai—Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Borivali

Winner: Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP)

Runner up: Sanjay Bhosale (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin: 100008

Dahisar

Winner: Manisha Chaudhary (BJP)

Runner up: Ramchandra Ghosalkar (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin: 44329

Magathane

Winner: Prakash Surve (Shiv Sena)

Runner up: Udesh Patekar (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin:58164

Mulund

Winner: Mihir Kotecha (BJP)

Runner up: Rakesh Shetty (INC)

Margin:90032

Vikhroli

Winner: Sunil Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Suvarna Karanje (Shiv Sena)

Margin: 15352

Bhandup West

Winner: Ashok Patil (Shiv Sena)

Runner up: Ramesh Korgaonkar (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin: 6764

Jogeshwari East

Winner: Anant Nar (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Manisha Waikar (Shiv Sena)

Margin: 1522

Dindoshi

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Kandivali East

Winner: Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP)

Runner up: Kalu Budhelia (INC)

Margin: 83593

Charkop

Winner: Yogesh Sagar (BJP)

Runner up: Yashwant Singh (INC)

Margin: 91154

Malad West

Winner: Aslam Shaikh (INC)

Runner up: Vinod Shelar (BJP)

Margin: 6227

Goregaon

Winner: Vidya Thakur (BJP)

Runner up: Sameer Desai (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin:

Versova

Winner: Haroon Khan (Shiv Sena-BJP)

Runner up: Bhrati Lavekar (BJP)

Margin: 1600

Andheri West

Winner: Ameet Satam (BJP)

Runner up: Ashok Jadhav (INC)

Margin: 19599

Andheri East

Winner: Murji Patel (Shiv Sena)

Runner up: Rutuja Ramesh Latke (Shiv Sena -UBT)

Margin: 25486

Vile Parle

Winner: Alavani Parag (BJP)

Runner up: Sandeep Naik (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin: 54935

Chandivali

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Ghatkopar West

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Ghatkopar East

Winner: Parag Shah (BJP)

Runner up: Rakhee Jadhav (NCP-SP)

Margin: 34999

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

Winner: Abu Azmi (SP)

Runner up: Ateeque Ahmad Khan (AIMIM)

Margin: 12753

Anushakti Nagar

Winner: Sana Malik (NCP)

Runner up: Fahad Ahmad (NCP-SP)

Margin: 3378

Chembur

Winner: Tukaram Kate (Shiv Sena

Runner up: Prakash Vaikunth (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin:10711

Kurla

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Kalina

Winner: Sanjay Potnis (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Amarjeet Singh (BJP)

Margin: 5008

Vandre East

Winner: Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Zeeshan Siddique (NCP)

Margin:

Vandre West

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Dharavi

Winner: Jyoti Gaikwad (INC)

Runner up: Rajesh Shivdas (Shiv Sena)

Margin: 23459

Sion Koliwada

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Wadala

Winner: Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP)

Runner up: Shraddha Shreedhar Jadhav (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin: 24973

Mahim

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Worli

Winner: Aditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Milind Deora (Shiv Sena)

Margin: 8801

Shivadi

Winner: Ajay Vinayak Choudhari (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Bala Nandgaonkar (MNS)

Margin: 7140

Byculla

Winner: Manoj Jamsutkar (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Runner up: Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Margin: 31361

Malabar Hill

Winner: Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)

Runner up: Bherujlal Choudhary (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Margin: 68019

Mumbadevi

Winner:

Runner up:

Margin:

Colaba

Winner: Rahul Narwekar (BJP)

Runner up: Heera Nawaji Devasi (INC)

Margin: 48581

(Results will be updated as and when released by the Election Commission.)