Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Temple Restarts Educational Scholarship For Hindu Students After Pause In Covid-19

The Shri Mahalaxmi Temple | Wikipedia

The revered Mahalaxmi temple has announced resuming its educational scholarships to support the needy Hindu students. The temple trust’s scholarship that was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be offered to promising students from Class 8 to graduation.

The Mahalaxmi temple, one of the most famous temples in the city, had been providing educational scholarships to students until Covid-19 pandemic when it was stopped. Restarting its noble cause to help the students from underprivileged backgrounds, the temple trust has announced restarting of the scholarship for this year.

On Friday, the temple trust announced that it will provide scholarships to the poor and promising Hindu students. The students who have passed Class 7 till graduation including medical, engineering or pharmacy courses securing over 70% marks in the first attempt will be awarded the scholarships. The students wishing to receive the scholarship can apply free of cost at the temple’s administration office.

The students are required to submit photocopies of annual examination results, a proof of being Hindu, a photocopy of ration card with the same address on the ration card and address of present residence. However, appropriate clarification is required to be attached in case of change. The application also requires a monthly income certificate of the student’s parents or guardians, a cancelled cheque and a postal envelope duly stamped along with self-address.

Read Also Mumbai Accident Video: 2 Minor Girls Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Car Near Mahalaxmi Temple

The scholarship is only applicable to the students residing in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai or Thane district. They can submit the documents in-person at the temple trust’s office at Bhulabhai Desai Road. The prescribed forms can be collected from the temple’s office within 15 days from the date of declaration of results.

Nitin Kambli, manager of the temple, said, “The scholarship scheme has been running for years but we had to pause it during the Covid-19 pandemic due to various issues. We have started to resume the scheme from this year. The scholarships are aimed at facilitating Hindu students from underprivileged backgrounds so that they do not fall back worrying about financing their education.”