Mumbai: Mahadev Betting App Case Worth ₹15,000 Crore Transferred To Crime Branch

The FIR filed at Matunga police station in the case of a Rs 15,000 crore fraud involving the Mahadev betting app has been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch. The FIR named 32 individuals, including the Mahadev App promoter, and various charges, including fraud and gambling, have been filed against them.

Cyber cell of crime branch may handle the investigation

According to Mumbai Police, the decision regarding which unit of the Crime Branch will investigate the case has not been finalized. Given the cyber-related charges involved in the case, it is suggested that the cyber cell of the crime branch may handle the investigation.

Following a court order from Kurla Court, a case was registered against 32 individuals, including Mahadev App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, and Shubh Soni. Some of the accused reside in Dubai, London, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

Details of case

The complaint leading to the case was filed by Matunga social worker Prakash Bankar, who claimed that people were defrauded of Rs 15,000 crores. The complaint indicated that betting activities were conducted through the "Khiladi App." Chhattisgarh Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have also taken action against the individuals involved, including registering a case of money laundering. The police have applied sections related to cyber terrorism in the case