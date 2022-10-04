Mumbai: Maha Navami celebrated with social welfare themes | ANI

As Olivea Dey took the darshan of Maa Durga, she had a happy-sad feeling. Olivea was happy that she could visit a Durga puja pandal before the festival ended and sad that Maa Durga will bid adieu to devotees in a day's time. It was this reason that Tuesday, also observed as Maha Navami day, had many like Olivea visit several pandals.

“Today we have come to this pandal because it's about glamour and bhakti both,” said Nitin Bodke after taking darshan at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja known celebrity visits. He had already been to the Durga puja at Shivaji Park.

“We had over two lakh people come today as compared to around one and half lakh visitors who had come other days,” said Bengal Club's Durga Puja media committee member Prasoon Rakshit. The club observed Kumari Puja on Navami Day.

Spandan foundation celebrated Durga Puja as “Festival of Purpose” in Powai by promoting social causes like women empowerment, environment awareness, and sensitivity for differently-abled and senior citizens. “We had Hom (fire ritual), performance by women dhaki and dhunuchi naach, which included 10 dance performances,” said Foundation president Prosun Roy.

The Hillside Residents Cultural and Welfare Association and Ramakrishna Mission Khar were among the others that focused on social welfare. “The Puja mandap is as grand as ever but we are not having any theme this year. It's a decision we took after Covid. We are instead focusing on the welfare aspect this year, with the campaign on health awareness," said Association chairman Sudipto Chaterjee. He said that they worked with the municipal corporation for awareness on tuberculosis, invited senior citizens and physically challenged from care centres and served them bhog as part of togetherness.

“The treatment of tuberculosis demands nutrition, too. We have formed a team that makes awareness in underprivileged areas and had programs in the city as well. We also invited physically challenged people from the Helen Keller Institute and elderly from a care centre in Gorai," said Chaterjee.

Similar initiative was undertaken by the Ramakrishna Mutt, which has been welcoming Maa Durga since 1951 with a focus on traditional celebrations. “We have given space to NGOs who work with marginalized people. They have put up stalls for selling products like bags, ornaments and utility items made by them. They get some help through this kind of promotion,” said a monk from the Mutt.