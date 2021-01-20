Mumbai: Maha Movie channel's CEO held for copyright violation

Mumbai: The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maha Movie television channel in connection with an alleged copyright violation case on Tuesday.

According to the police, during the investigation, CEO Sanjay Verma's alleged role came to light. He was questioned by the police, however, he could not give satisfactory answers after which he was placed under arrest, said police. Verma is also a wanted accused in Televison Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case. According to the police, Puneet Mehra, son of late film-maker Prakash Mehra, filed a complaint of copyright violations with Juhu police station last year.