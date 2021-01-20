Mumbai: Maha Movie channel's CEO held for copyright violation

Mumbai: The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maha Movie television channel in connection with an alleged copyright violation case on Tuesday.
According to the police, during the investigation, CEO Sanjay Verma's alleged role came to light. He was questioned by the police, however, he could not give satisfactory answers after which he was placed under arrest, said police. Verma is also a wanted accused in Televison Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case. According to the police, Puneet Mehra, son of late film-maker Prakash Mehra, filed a complaint of copyright violations with Juhu police station last year.
Mehra alleged that their film 'Zanjeer' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Pran was allegedly telecasted on Box Cinema channel on March 12, 2020 without their permission. Mehra holds copyrights of the film, said police.
The case of copyright violations was registered by the Juhu police in October year and they also arrested two accused named Raju Khan and Ghanshyam Giri for allegedly providing film's print. Many people related to film houses have been made accused in the case. The owner of Box Cinema, Narayan Sharma, who was arrested in TRP case already was also named an accused in the case. However, he secured anticipatory bail in the case. The case was recently transferred to the CIU.